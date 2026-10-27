Large cloud of smoke seen in the Bronx from barge fire at sanitation yard
A large cloud of smoke could be seen in the Bronx as crews battled a fire Tuesday.
It broke out on a barge docked in a port near Boston Road in the Baychester section.
Officials said the fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m.
Video from Chopper 2 showed a large cloud of smoke as crews attacked the fire from both the ground and the water.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.