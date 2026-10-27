Large cloud of smoke seen in the Bronx from barge fire at sanitation yard

A large cloud of smoke could be seen in the Bronx as crews battled a fire Tuesday.

It broke out on a barge docked in a port near Boston Road in the Baychester section.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen in the Bronx as crews battled a fire on Oct. 27, 2026. Chopper 2

Officials said the fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m.

Video from Chopper 2 showed a large cloud of smoke as crews attacked the fire from both the ground and the water.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen in the Bronx as crews battled a fire on Oct. 27, 2026. Chopper 2

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.