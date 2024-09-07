Video shows gunman brazenly shooting into Bronx barbershop

NEW YORK — Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire into a crowded barbershop in the Bronx earlier this month.

Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the corner of University and Burnside avenues in the University Heights section.

Multiple cameras capture Bronx barbershop shooting

The shooting was captured on multiple surveillance cameras.

Video from outside the shop shows a man who appears to get off a scooter or motorcycle parked on the sidewalk. The man approaches the front of the barbershop and pulls a gun out of the front waistband of his pants. He then fires about three rounds into the front glass window and door of the shop before running away.

Surveillance video from inside the shop shows customers and employees duck to the ground. At least a dozen people, including children, were inside at the time of the shooting.

Video taken after the shooting shows at least two bullet holes in the shop's front window and another bullet hole its glass door.

Thankfully, nobody was hit by the bullets. A 31-year-old man was struck by shattered glass and was treated at the scene for cuts.

Gunman wanted in Bronx barbershop shooting

Workers at the barbershop told CBS News New York they did not recognize the gunman and do not know why he started shooting.

"We was working and the two guy come on the motorcycle and they shoot the barbershop inside, for inside the barbershop. We hope the police do the job and they get that people because it's a danger for another person outside," one worker said.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.