Family of Bronx 96-year-old killed in hit-and-run calls for justice

The family of a 96-year-old Bronx woman killed in an apparent hit-and-run earlier this week is demanding justice.

Police are searching for the driver responsible.

Leonora Campbell was struck and killed just after buying food for someone around 2:30 p.m. Monday, her granddaughter, Sherice Thomas, said.

"Everybody loved her," Thomas said. "She was amazing. She was so sweet."

Thomas said she is struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss.

"We called the ambulance for her, so they can actually try to pick her up. But because she's fragile, she took her last breath right on this floor," a witness said.

This image depicts the person police are looking for in a fatal hit-and-run in the Bronx on June 29, 2026. CBS News New York

Surveillance video shows the vehicle traveling down the street moments before the collision, and then the impact. Police say the driver did not stop, and fled the scene.

For Thomas, that was even more heart wrenching.

"Like she was absolutely nothing," Thomas said. "Like, that is somebody's mother. That's somebody's grandmother. That's somebody's great-grandmother."

Campbell's family is left mourning the family matriarch, who they describe as the heart of their family -- a grandmother and great-grandmother of 16.

Leonora Campbell was killed in a hit-and-run in the Bronx on June 29, 2026. Family handout

"She was a loving, hard Caribbean woman," Thomas said.

Her family members said they want answers and justice. Here's Thomas' wish for the driver.

"I hope they would see this everywhere, and it kills them with guilt. It just kills them inside, and they do the right thing," Thomas said.

The search for that driver continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.