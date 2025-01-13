Waldo Mejia, accused in deadly stabbing of boy in the Bronx, pleads not guilty

Suspect accused in deadly stabbing of 14-year-old boy in the Bronx pleads not guilty

NEW YORK -- The man accused of fatally stabbing a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx late last week has pleaded not guilty to murder, among other charges.

The NYPD said Jacob Caleb Rijos was on his way to school Friday when the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Waldo Mejia, launched an unprovoked attack.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called Mejia a career criminal and a recidivist with a history of mental health interactions with the NYPD. That has left many asking why he wasn't getting help, and why was he released from jail to begin with.

For now, Mejia has been remanded and is due back in court Thursday.

Here's what allegedly happened on Friday

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clarke said Rijos was on East 138th Street when Mejia stabbed him in the heart. She said Rijos called his father, who heard him dying.

"He was always close with his family. He was really a family person," classmate Joshua Green said.

Clarke also said Mejia is responsible for a similar attack -- randomly stabbing a man inside the subway station on the same corner where Rijos was killed.

Mejia has a long criminal history

Back in November, Mejia was arrested and released for harassment of his neighbor, an incident that was captured on Ring video.

The footage shows a man kicking and stomping at a front door. Minutes later, he is seen returning with a knife, which he uses to pierce the Ring camera. The neighbor from that incident told CBS News New York by phone that three days after that arrest, Mejia was back home.

"Every time I go into the work in the morning I have to check if the guy went outside or if the guy is inside the house, ya know, to the Ring camera. I have to check every day," the neighbor said. "I've been thinking like me open the door and the guy is there with a knife. I've been thinking that every day, every minute. Sometimes, I don't sleep, thinking about that thing."

That allegedly happened following a string of cases dating to 2015 where Mejia pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

"Stand up to Violence" rally held to denounce Rijos' killing

Demonstrators released 14 light blue balloons in honor of Rijos at the youth rally Monday outside Richard R. Green Middle School on Barnes Avenue, students of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program gathered to call for justice for Rijos, who previously attended the school.

"He, like, always walked with a smile on his face, no matter what he was going through," classmate Zavier Lennox said.

The demonstration was about eight miles north of Bronx Leadership Academy, the high school in Mott Haven that Rijos was on his way to when he was stabbed and where he was said to be a great student and standout football player.

"It's unacceptable for people to be killed, kids being killed by crazy people on the street. No more can we tolerate this, and if you are an elected official, shame on you!" said Andy King, director of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program. "Shame on your for not standing up and doing something different!"