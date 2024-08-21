Woman hops fence, nearly gets bit by tiger at NJ zoo, video shows

2 men injured in house fire in Northeast Philadelphia | Digital Brief 2 men injured in house fire in Northeast Philadelphia | Digital Brief 02:01

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) -- Video from the Cohanzick Zoo in New Jersey shows a woman antagonizing a tiger and nearly getting bit through a wire fence, police say.

Police in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, are now looking to identify the woman seen in a video and photos from the zoo. The police department posted the images on Facebook Tuesday.

The tigers are separated from zoo visitors by a tall wire fence. A few feet away from the wire, there's also a shorter wooden fence that butts up along the walking paths.

Video shared by police in Bridgeton, New Jersey shows an unidentified woman close to the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo. Bridgeton Police

The video shows a woman who's past the wooden fence - right up against the wire enclosure, sticking her hand through one of the holes in the fence. A tiger then paces back and forth and puts both paws on the wire as the woman walks away and hops back onto the walking path.

"Reminder to the public when visiting the zoo that it is against City Ordinance to climb over any fence," Bridgeton police said.

Anyone with information should contact Patrolman Ron Cusano at 856-451-0033, extension 0. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at BPD.tips.

Zoogoers messing with big cats is nothing new - in 2019, a woman jumped the barrier at the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in New York City and tossed roses and cash at the lions.

The woman, Myah Autry, later turned herself in to police.