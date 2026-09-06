Underpass netting to deter pigeons is putting birds at risk, New York wildlife advocates say

New York wildlife advocates are calling for a ban on underpass netting, saying pigeons are getting trapped and dying.

Nabeela Van, a New York state wildlife rehabilitator, says she and follow bird rescuers noticed netting at the Eighth Street and Broadway underpass in Bayonne, New Jersey, less than two weeks ago.

Saturday, a pigeon appeared trapped behind that netting and another looked motionless.

"We're looking at a dead baby that was alive a few days ago," Van said.

She believes the netting is an expansion of an ongoing project aimed at deterring pigeons, but she and follow bird advocates say it's only putting their lives at risk.

"I think this is very inhumane for the birds. They are starving to death," she said.

"I heard the babies crying, running back and forth. I come back the next day, and they're dead," wildlife rescuer Darlene Dynega said.

Van and Dynega said they're taking matters into their own hands. They used a ladder to open the netting and retrieve a bird, but she said their rescue efforts were too late; the bird was already dead.

Bird rescuers say shortly after, police arrived and told them they were tampering with city property.

Van says they want the netting to be banned.

CBS News New York reached out to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. They told us the city of Bayonne is responsible for the netting. We reached out to the city but did not immediately hear back.

Port Authority says they've only installed netting in the overhead area above Fort Washington Avenue near the George Washington Bridge. Wildlife advocates say at least 50 birds have been trapped in that netting, with some requiring emergency care.

According to Port Authority, bait traps are currently in place to help safely capture and release birds that get trapped, but some bird rescuers say bait traps in New York and New Jersey are not enough; they need immediate action.

"We just need to take the babies out securely before any more die," Van said.