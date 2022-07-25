Watch CBS News
Local News

5-year-old boy given CPR after nearly drowning in McCarren Park Pool in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Child nearly drowns at Brooklyn public pool
Child nearly drowns at Brooklyn public pool 00:21

NEW YORK -- A child nearly drowned at a city pool Sunday in Brooklyn

It happened at McCarren Park Pool in Williamsburg at around 7 p.m., police said. 

The 5-year-old boy was pulled from the water and given CPR. He was taken to Woodhull Hospital and is expected to be OK. 

An investigation to figure out how the boy almost drowned is underway. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 9:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.