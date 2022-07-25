5-year-old boy given CPR after nearly drowning in McCarren Park Pool in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A child nearly drowned at a city pool Sunday in Brooklyn.
It happened at McCarren Park Pool in Williamsburg at around 7 p.m., police said.
The 5-year-old boy was pulled from the water and given CPR. He was taken to Woodhull Hospital and is expected to be OK.
An investigation to figure out how the boy almost drowned is underway.
