Former SNL star Bowen Yang to make Broadway debut in "Oh, Mary!"

Actor and comedian Bowen Yang is set to make his Broadway acting debut in the play "Oh, Mary!"

The five-time Emmy Award nominee will be the main character, Mary Todd Lincoln, starting on Sept. 15. He will perform in the show for 12 weeks, with his last show on Dec. 6.

The play opened in 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre. It's a dark comedy about Abraham Lincoln's wife in the weeks leading up to his assassination. The historical-fiction play depicts her as an alcoholic and former cabaret star who desperately wants to return to the stage.

Yang had been on Saturday Night Live since 2018, originally as a writer before becoming a cast member. He is stepping into the role after various other stars have portrayed the former first lady, including former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph.

"Being part of their deranged and profound masterpiece, 'Oh, Mary!' is my favorite one by far," Yang said in a statement. "I will spend the rest of my life thanking them for the best Broadway debut a cis gay guy with limited singing ability could ask for."

While this might be Yang's first time on the Broadway stage, he co-produced the show "Titaníque," which was nominated for multiple Tony Awards.

Meg Salter, the actress best known for being in HBO's "Hacks," is currently playing Mary Todd Lincoln. Her last performance is on Sept. 12.

Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased online, in person at the box office or by calling 212-239-6200.