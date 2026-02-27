Brown, Vucevic score 28, Celtics shoot season-high 66% in 148-111 win over the Nets

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

Jaylen Brown had 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Brooklyn Nets 148-111 on Friday night.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double since joining the Celtics. Payton Pritchard added 22 points for Boston, which has won five of six since returning from the All-Star break.

The Celtics shot a season-high 66.7% from the field and connected on 22 3-pointers. They also got 77 points from their bench.

Michael Porter Jr. finished with 18 points for Brooklyn, which has lost seven straight games.

The Celtics took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Nets 43-26. Brooklyn managed only seven points over the final 6:23 of the period.

Boston shot 15 of 19 from the field with 12 assists in the pivotal quarter and connected 5 of 7 attempts from the 3-point line

Boston's lead grew to as many as 41 points in the fourth.

The Celtics shot 62% from the field (24 of 39) and 60% from the 3-point line (12 of 20), yet only led 66-57 at halftime.

The Nets were able to stay close thanks to eighth Boston turnovers, which Brooklyn turned into 12 points.

The Celtics had only four turnovers in the second half.

Up next

Nets: Host Cleveland on Sunday.

Celtics: Host 76ers on Sunday.