Body found in Queens school chimney, police say

Human remains were found in the chimney of a school in Queens, police said.

The discovery was made around 9 a.m. Tuesday at PS 113, the Anthony Pranzo School, in Glendale.

Sources tell CBS News New York that an exterminator found the remains after complaints of an odor inside the building.

The Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.

"This discovery is deeply upsetting and concerning, and we are making sure the right supports are in place for the entire school community while NYPD investigates. There were no students present this morning as the building is closed this summer for construction," a New York City Department of Education spokesperson said.