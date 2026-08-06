Bodega worker shot after trying to stop robber on Lower East Side, police say

A bodega worker was shot after he tried to stop a man from stealing from a Lower East Side store, the NYPD said.

Police responded just before 1:30 a.m. to Wholesome Organic Convenience on Rivington Street near Clinton Street, where a 25-year-old man was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The worker, who did not want to be identified, told CBS News New York the suspect was acting like he was a customer and asked for some items.

"He attempted to pay for it. He didn't have the money," the worker said. "He said somebody would transfer him the funds."

The worker said it seemed like the suspect waited until the employees were distracted, then went behind the counter and started pointing a gun at them. The suspect allegedly fired the gun, and the 25-year-old was grazed in the leg. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The store was closed Thursday morning and reopened around 1 p.m., but shortly after, police put up crime scene tape. All afternoon, officers could be seen going in and out of the shop.

There are cameras outside and inside the bodega.

"We have a buzzer. We have a panic button. We have CCTV cameras. We have all the precautions we need," the worker said. "But like I say, the guy has been there. He was acting like he was a customer."

The worker said he has only been on the job for a month, but he's unfazed by the shooting.

"This is Manhattan, man. There's no place like New York," he said. "I'll be back here tomorrow like nothing ever happened. It's New York, man."

The United Bodegas of America has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Spokesman Fernando Mateo called on city and state officials to take action to protect bodega employees.

"This young man was shot in the back simply because he tried to stop a crime. Bodega workers should not have to risk their lives every time they report to work," he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.