Bob Boone, former Philadelphia Phillies catcher and 1980 World Series champion, dies at 78

Bob Boone, the former Philadelphia Phillies catcher who helped lead the team to its first World Series championship in 1980, has died at the age of 78.

His son, former major leaguer Bret Boone, shared the news on Facebook Tuesday morning, remembering his father as a man of great integrity and saying, "Baseball lost a great one."

Boone spent 10 seasons with the Phillies, from 1972 through 1981. He was a key part of the team's 1980 championship run and one of the best defensive catchers of his era.

A four-time All-Star, Boone won seven Gold Glove Awards during his 19-year major league career. He finished with a .254 batting average, 105 home runs and 826 RBIs.

Former Philadelphia Phillies player Bob Boone waves to the crowd prior to a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

In a social media post, the Phillies described Boone as an incredible player, teammate and family man who embodied everything exemplary athletes should represent, both on and off the field.

The post also included statements from Boone's former championship teammates Mike Schmidt, Larry Bowa and Greg Luzinski.

"It was a sorrowful day yesterday as we learned of the passing of Bob Boone, my teammate for over a decade and a friend for 50 years," Schmidt said. "Our lives and careers were intertwined, we pursued our Christian faith together, worked out together, and became world champions together."

"The Boones have been our friends since 1969 in Durham, N.C.," Luzinski said. "Bob was a great man and we were like brothers. Rest in peace, my brother."

"We lost a very special member of the Phillies family today," Bowa said. "I had the privilege of playing alongside him for nearly my entire career, and without question, he was the backbone of our team."

After a decade in Philly, Boone spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, then known as the California Angels, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in games caught.

Baseball was a family business for Boone. His father, Ray Boone, also played in the major leagues.

Two of Bob Boone's three sons followed him into the big leagues. Bret Boone became a three-time All-Star, while Aaron Boone also played in the majors and is now the manager of the New York Yankees.

After his playing career, Bob Boone managed both the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies honored Boone by inducting him into the team's Wall of Fame in 2005.

His legacy includes a place in Phillies history and a baseball family that has spanned generations.