Broadway and Beyond: Award-winning actor Billy Porter tackles the role of director with "The Life" at New York City Center

Billy Porter on directing "The Life" at New York City Center

NEW YORK -- Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter is now stepping into the spotlight as a director.

The 1997 Broadway hit "The Life" gets new life this week in New York City Center's popular "Encores" series.

Porter's role is behind the scenes. He's adapted the story about sex workers, drug addicts and despair in 1980s Times Square, and he's the director.

"The creators of 'The Life,' white?" CBS2's Dana Tyler asked.

"Cy Coleman, Ira Gasman and David Newman, yes," Porter said.

"So you have the permission to reinterpret it, is that the right word, in a way? Through Black eyes," Tyler said.

"Um, yeah. Adapt. For me, it was like, OK, the space that was occupied for creators for a very long time was, were white men. I really have to be clear that these men saw us. They were our allies ... And yet, in today's day and age, through our lens, through our modern lens, it can be problematic. The stories can be problematic," Porter said. "For me, 'The Life' and what I've done with it is try to speak of the systems of oppression and erasure and caste in our world that keep the people on the margins, on the margins."

"I'm wondering in your direction ... what are you saying, for instance, to [actress] Ledisi?" Tyler asked.

Porter guided and challenged the 14-time Grammy nominee based on what they both know -- growing up singing in church and navigating recording careers.

"Like, I have the language to speak to, let us see from where she is. Every time she opens up her mouth to sing, she's telling a story," Porter said. "And to see her gears shift and to see her blossom, you know, and own the fact that she is a natural, instinctive actress who knows how to tell the story. That's been beautiful to watch."

"With [the character] Queen, [actress] Alexandra [Grey] ... her body language, but especially her expressions, her eyes, and you know, that, makes me emotional, but there is hope. That's a large part of your direction," Tyler said.

"Yes. It is. It's a large part of my, my heart as an artist," Porter said.

Porter says "Encores" is a magical whirlwind experience -- eight days of rehearsals straight into nearly a week of performances, with purpose.

"The Life" runs through Sunday at New York City Center.

Porter says "The Life" is full circle for him; he auditioned for a role in the musical back when he was still in college.