N.Y. broadcast giant Bill Ritter stepping down from WABC anchor desk after Alzheimer's diagnosis

New York broadcast giant Bill Ritter announced Friday he is stepping down from the WABC anchor desk after being diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer's.

"After a series of tests, my doctors have told me I have Alzheimer's. This is called early stage Alzheimer's, and they say the treatments I'm getting are keeping it at bay, at least for now," he said on air.

Ritter, 76, said despite his diagnosis, he will still do reporting at WABC, cover what he calls "the rising tide of Alzheimer's" and carry the fight for a cure.

"I'm going to so miss reporting the news to all of you, with the truth and with facts, no matter where they fall," he said.

Ritter said he is very familiar with the disease; his father died from it in 1998.

He ended his announcement with a message for viewers.

"For now, I wish you health and peace, and let's take care of each other," he said.

In a statement, WABC general manager Marilu Galvez said:

"For decades, Bill Ritter has covered and led New Yorkers through the stories that matter most. A defining presence at ABC7, he has done so with exceptional insight, integrity, and, most of all - heart, earning the love and respect of viewers and colleagues alike. While he is stepping away from daily anchoring, he will continue to be an integral part of our ABC7 family, including sharing personal updates and providing resources to help others impacted by Alzheimer's better understand the disease and the resources available to them. Bill is strong, brilliant, and resourceful, and we look forward to his continued reporting on Eyewitness News."

On social media, Ritter's colleague Lee Goldberg posted, "He preaches be kind, take care of each other, & we're all in this together. Now, in addition to doing these things for himself & his loving family, he'll build on his legendary legacy by helping millions who share his battle. You're a saint, and my hero [Bill Ritter]. Love you."

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin wrote, "Bill is an extraordinary journalist, but what's always stood out to me most was the person behind the anchor desk. He's warm, gracious, deeply curious, and cares profoundly about this city and the people in it. I've always enjoyed our conversations and will miss seeing him on air. My thoughts are with Bill and his family as they face this challenge. New York is with them every step of the way."

"I have to give him a lot of credit for opening up and telling people about his diagnosis," said Ken Zaentz, of Alzheimer's New Jersey. "People don't always want to do that."

Zaentz said many people with early stage Alzheimer's can still carry on with their careers.

"Just because someone is diagnosed in the early stages of the disease doesn't mean that they all of a sudden have to stop working," he said.

Everyone at CBS News New York salutes Ritter and wishes him the best going forward in his courageous battle.