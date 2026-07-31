Bigfoot sighting reported near Connecticut's Pachaug State Forest, group says

There's been a report of a bigfoot sighting near the Pachaug State Forest in Connecticut.

The reported bigfoot encounter took place in Voluntown.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, dedicated to documenting such sightings, calls the report credible. The eyewitness account was so descriptive that researchers gave it their highest level of credibility.

"Every once in a while, if it's really quiet and still, you'll hear, like, a branch pop in the distance. You know, it makes you wonder, oh, what's walking around back there?" Voluntown resident Richard Fedor said.

"You know, it's probably a guy running around with a costume on. Who knows?" Voluntown resident Peter Gautieri said.

Bigfoot field researchers have tallied 22 reports of Bigfoot sightings in Connecticut.