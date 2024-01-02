Big plans in place to reimagine Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem

Big plans in place to reimagine Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem

Big plans in place to reimagine Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem

NEW YORK -- CBS New York is taking a closer look at the plans to turn Harlem's former Lincoln Correctional Facility into affordable housing.

Jessi Mitchell has more on the decision to tear down the historic building for something new for the neighborhood.

For 110 years, the building has looked over Central Park from 110th Street. Soon, the site starts new life as "Seneca," a $90 million project to bring 105 units of housing to Harlem.

READ MORE: Former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem will be replaced by affordable housing, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed Empire State Development Commissioner Hope Knight to identify suitable state-owned sites like this.

"We are looking at it very strategically and deploying these underutilized facilities and land to create new life into communities that desperately need housing," Knight said.

Named for the Black village destroyed to make way for Central Park, Seneca will replace what now stands in its place.

The facility started out serving young Jewish women as a first-of-its-kind community center, and then shifted to World War II Army soldiers, followed by school children, and, eventually, minimum-security inmates.

Lincoln Correctional closed in 2019, but reopened last summer for asylum seekers.

The state says the long-term plan always included housing and will offer apartments to moderate- and middle-wage families making 80% to 100% of the area median income -- requiring a 5% down payment to purchase.

"It is going to be homeownership, the opportunity to create generational wealth," Knight said.

Historic preservationists spent recent years trying to landmark the building, and while they did not want to share their views on camera, they're disappointed with the state's decision to demolish it, adding the new design is not in line with the surrounding neighborhood.

The project is still up for environmental review and a public comment period before final approval.

Knight told CBS New York despite the building's background, it does not qualify for landmark status.

"Were there considerations to the existing facade? Was there any effort to try to save the building and its history?" Mitchell asked.

"So you know, we took a strong consideration with respect to, you know, the existing facade and elements. It is not eligible for state or federal historic registers, and, in a goal to maximize units, that was the best alternative with respect to tearing the building down," Knight said.

The development team the state selected is made up of mostly minority firms, including Kenneth Morrison of Lemor Development Group, whose parents grew up in the area and piqued his interest in the industry.

The state has also set its sights on Creedmoor Psychiatric Facility in Queens with a similar plan, turning 50 acres of that site into 1,200 units of new housing.

After demolition at the Lincoln Correctional site, construction will start in 2025. It's expected to be complete and ready to welcome new residents by 2027.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.