Drivers should expect delays with President Biden in NYC, Trump on Long Island; Alternate side parking suspended

President Biden due in NYC for campaign fundraiser

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden will be in New York City on Thursday, which means drivers should prepare for gridlock traffic.

Biden will be joined by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for a 7:30 p.m. campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall. The event will be hosted by actress Mindy Kaling and has a star-studded guest list, including Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele.

More than 5,000 tickets have been sold, and the president expects to raise over $25 million.

The president visited New York City at least twice last month for campaign events. His first appearance on Feb. 7 led to widespread street closures and standstill traffic in Manhattan. His second trip on Feb. 26 was less disruptive.

His first visit was also met by a large pro-Palestinian rally at Columbus Circle, which police said was largely peaceful.

Another heads up for New York City drivers Thursday -- alternate side parking is suspended for Holy Thursday, a Catholic holiday leading into Easter. Parking meters will still be in effect.

Also on Long Island, former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the wake for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa. Trump's arrival will likely bring increased security and traffic to the area.

Diller, 31, was shot and killed during a traffic stop earlier this week in Far Rockaway, Queens. His wake is being held Thursday and Friday, before his funeral on Saturday.