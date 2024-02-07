President Joe Biden to visit NYC today for 3 campaign receptions

President Biden to visit NYC today for campaign receptions

NEW YORK - President Joe Biden will be in New York City on Wednesday to attend what the White House is describing as three campaign receptions.

Biden is expected to land at John F. Kennedy Airport around 12:40 p.m., and then head into Manhattan shortly afterwards.

The White House did not release the exact times or locations of the campaign receptions, but wherever the president goes, drivers can expect road closures and traffic delays. There are events scheduled for both the East Side and West Side of Manhattan between 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Barricades have already been set up along West 72nd Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side ahead of his visit. There are also similar setups from 60th to 80th streets along Fifth Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Biden has intensified fundraising efforts since December. His arrival comes ahead of a March 28 fundraiser he's planning with his predecessors, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Stick with CBS New York for coverage of the president's trip throughout the day.