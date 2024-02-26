President Joe Biden set to visit NYC today; Drivers should prepare for gridlock traffic
NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit New York City on Monday.
Drivers should expect gridlock traffic around the city.
The White House did not release details on the president's timing or location.
Biden also visited earlier this month for a series of campaign receptions.
His arrival shut down several major thoroughfares in Manhattan, causing standstill traffic for hours.
The president's last visit was met with hundreds of Palestinian supporters who gathered around Columbus Circle to protest as his motorcade drove past.
Police said the demonstration was peaceful, and no arrests were reported.
