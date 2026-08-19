Bicyclist killed after hit-and-run crash in the Bronx, NYPD looking for driver

A father and husband is dead after a car crashed into him while he was riding his bike home in a hit-and-run in the Bronx. Now police are looking for the driver responsible.

Officers said a person was driving a BMW just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday southbound on Bruckner Boulevard in the Longwood section. The driver hit two parked cars before slamming into Angelo Camero, 51. Then, the BMW hit a Hyundai Sonata driving eastbound, which crashed into a parked Volkswagen.

The BMW driver then ran away, the NYPD said.

Camero was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 38-year-old woman driving the Sonata was also hospitalized and is stable, police said.

Camero's sister-in-law said he was a proud father of five. He was a mechanic and had been coming home from work along his normal route when the crash happened.

Video from the scene shows how violent the chain reaction crash was.

A bike was mangled under a car after a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Bronx. CBS News New York

Camero's bike ended up mangled under the Hyundai. Video from the scene showed the BMW wrecked along the front driver's side with the airbags deployed.

A candlelit memorial to honor Camero has been set up near the scene.

Police have not released any additional information about the driver of the BMW, and no arrests have been made.