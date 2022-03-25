Man, 43, shot dead in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A 43-year-old man was shot to death overnight in Brooklyn.

It happened around midnight on Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

So far, there's no word on the suspect or a possible motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.