Man, 43, shot dead in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 43-year-old man was shot to death overnight in Brooklyn. 

It happened around midnight on Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. 

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. 

So far, there's no word on the suspect or a possible motive. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on March 25, 2022 / 9:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

