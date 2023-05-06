Watch CBS News
Benjamin Abrams arrested for allegedly striking 2 NYPD officers while fleeing traffic stop

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

Businesses assessing damage after chaotic traffic stop in Manhattan
Businesses assessing damage after chaotic traffic stop in Manhattan 03:02

NEW YORK -- A man accused of striking two NYPD officers while driving away from a traffic stop in April was arrested Saturday.

Police say 56-year-old Benjamin Abrams first took off when officers tried to stop his vehicle at 38th Street and Seventh Avenue on April 19.

Officers spotted the vehicle again at Madison and 30th and surrounded the car. That time, Abrams allegedly struck two officers with his vehicle while fleeing.

Police say video shows Abrams then driving onto a sidewalk, crashing through an outdoor dining shed and taking off down the street. He eventually crashed into another vehicle, then got out and ran.

The officers were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

Abrams is facing a number of charges, including assault on a police officer.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 4:20 PM

