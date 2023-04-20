NYPD: Suspect at large after crashing into officer, outdoor dining structure while fleeing police in Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a driver accused of injuring an officer while fleeing a traffic stop in Manhattan.

It led to a dangerous chase spanning several blocks during the Tuesday evening commute.

The officer was hospitalized with several injuries, including head trauma, but he has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Broken chairs, tables and shattered glass are among all that's left of Wine30's outdoor dining area in Murray Hill.

"I'm glad no one was hurt. That's all we care at the moment," owner Volkan Muti told CBS2.

Muti said his staff was preparing for dinner around 5 p.m. when they heard a loud commotion out front.

"Me and a couple of my employees, we come outside and saw black car surrounded, bunch of police officers. Next thing, the vehicles starts moving backwards, front, and started hitting other vehicles," he said.

No one was sitting in the area when the man behind the wheel of a black Cadillac came pummeling through, as he sped away from police.

The NYPD said it all started when officers tried to make a traffic stop at 38th Street and 7th Avenue, but the driver took off. Police then spotted the car at Madison Avenue and 30th Street.

Investigators say the driver slammed on the gas, backing up as he tried to get away. That's when he hit the officer.

"Both sides of the car had smashed windows. The windshield was smashed," Murray Hill resident Stephan Hanzlik said.

The car was then seen weaving down 30th Street, barreling onto the sidewalk and crashing into the dining area, right before taking down a street sign and a fire hydrant. It eventually came to a stop when it hit another car at 30th Street and Lexington Avenue.

That's when the driver, who's described as a middle-aged man with a green mohawk, ran away.

"We heard a loud crash," said Upper East Side resident Monisha Rana. "We went on the terrace and just saw massive police cars coming from everywhere, people running."

Police said the suspect was seen with a firearm inside his car. It's unclear why they were making the initial traffic stop.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.