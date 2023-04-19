Police: NYPD officer injured during traffic stop in Manhattan

NYPD officer injured during traffic stop in Flatiron District

NYPD officer injured during traffic stop in Flatiron District

NEW YORK -- Police say an NYPD officer was injured during a traffic stop in Manhattan on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at East 29st Street and Madison Avenue in the Flatiron District.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear how the officer was injured.

