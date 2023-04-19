Watch CBS News
Police: NYPD officer injured during traffic stop in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team, Alecia Reid

CBS New York

NYPD officer injured during traffic stop in Flatiron District
NEW YORK -- Police say an NYPD officer was injured during a traffic stop in Manhattan on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at East 29st Street and Madison Avenue in the Flatiron District.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear how the officer was injured.

Stay with CBS2 News for the latest on this developing story.

CBS New York Team
First published on April 19, 2023 / 5:47 PM

