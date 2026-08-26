3 teens killed, 4 hospitalized after Belt Parkway crash in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, police say

Three teenagers were killed, and four people are in the hospital after two cars crashed on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, police said.

Officers received a call at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday about a collision at Belt Parkway and 65th Street near Exit 1 in Bay Ridge.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black Cadillac, carrying five people, was traveling eastbound when it collided with a black Honda, occupied by two women.

Three people in the Cadillac, ages 16, 17 and 18, were killed. The other two, ages 16 and 18, are stable at the hospital, according to police.

Officers said the 47-year-old driver and 43-year-old passenger in the Honda are stable at the hospital.

Video from the scene shows the severity of the crash, with one of the cars mangled.

A crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn killed three teens and injured four others. CBS News New York

The road, which was partially shut down after the crash, is now back open.

There have been no arrests, and law enforcement is continuing to investigate.