Belmont Park racetrack reopens on Long Island with multi-million-dollar upgrades

Racing returns to Belmont Park on Friday, more than three years after the iconic Long Island track was shut down for renovations.

The 1.25-million-square-foot grandstand has been replaced by a five-story facility full of modernized infrastructure. It also features four racing surfaces and a larger paddock.

The infield is also now open to the public for the first time in Belmont history. The redevelopment cost almost $500 million.

Due to the ongoing construction and current facility restraints, Belmont Park will only operate with a capacity of 6,000 during opening weekend and 4,000 after.

But eventually, the capacity will increase as additional portions of the building reopen.

An aerial view captures the recently completed racetrack at Belmont Park. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

CEO Matt Chmura said the grandstand will be fully open by spring and more than 50,000 will be expected to attend the Belmont Stakes.

The new facilities offer something for everyone, he said.

"The concessions are outstanding for people who just want to come experience racing for the first time or for people who are diehard race fans, and as you work your way up through the building, there are different hospitality spaces that really serve everybody," he said.

The new racetrack at Belmont Park opens Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, after three years of renovations. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

The bars and restaurants on the first floor will be fully accessible with general admission, while the ones on the second floor will require a reservation in advance.

Friday's opening card features nine races, including the $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup. Country music star Dierks Bentley will also be performing at the track.

While general admission is just $10, the tickets for Friday are already sold out. But there are still tickets available for Saturday and Sunday.

The reopening couldn't come at a better time. It follows the historic final closure of Aqueduct Racetrack last month.

The fall meet runs through Dec. 6. Tickets for the Belmont Stakes in June go on sale at noon Saturday.