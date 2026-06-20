Mother of 2 found dead inside Brooklyn home, investigation underway

A woman was found dead in her Brooklyn home Saturday, leaving the neighborhood in shock.

Investigators flooded 85th Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues in Bay Ridge just after 9 a.m. when police received a report of a 36-year-old woman found unresponsive inside a home.

The victim, identified as Maria Santos Flores, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a laceration was found on her neck.

A woman who identified herself as Flores' sister told CBS News New York she found the body, called 911 and then broke the devastating news to the victim's husband, who was at work. She said Flores was a mother of two.

Relatives said they have no idea who would want to target Flores, and stated nothing was missing inside the home.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

The gruesome discovery left many on the block rattled.

"Seeing something as big as this happen, so close to where I live, too, it's just like, I'm not really sure how to process it," neighbor Steven La said.

"Everybody knows each other. Everybody here has lived here for over 30, 40 years, so it's really not common for this to happen here," neighbor Ismail Khalio said.

"It definitely leaves some kind of unease on you, just being around an active investigation, just having somebody out there who knows who they are," La said.

The investigation is ongoing.