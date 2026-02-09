Sacramento pastor led on-field wedding during Bad Bunny's halftime show

Bad Bunny featured a real wedding during his Super Bowl halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara – a ceremony that was officiated by a pastor from Sacramento.

The pastor who performed the ceremony is Antonio Reyes from Sacramento's Project Church.

In a post written in Spanish to his Instagram page, Reyes confirmed that it was indeed him at the Super Bowl.

"Now that the secret is out... this was an honor for me as a Latino and as a follower of Jesus to be in the presence of such a historic moment as this," Reyes wrote.

Originally from Michoacán, Mexico, Reyes is a community leader and helped start the Spanish-language services at south Sacramento's Project Church.

Reyes will be speaking to CBS Sacramento later on Monday.