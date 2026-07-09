Video shows baby being rescued from locked car by White Plains police

A 3-month-old baby was rescued by White Plains officers after becoming accidentally locked inside a car in a parking garage.

Police got a call reporting people yelling inside the garage at City Center. Body camera footage shows police jumping into action and grabbing tools to pry the door open.

The baby is heard screaming and crying inside.

Officers were able to get the door open, grab the key and unlock the car to get the baby out.

Police said it only took about two minutes to reunite the infant and the mother. No one was injured.

"There was nothing malicious or negligent about what occurred. Situations like this can happen to anyone, and we're grateful the outcome was a positive one," White Plains Public Safety said in a social media post.

The department reminded people to always check for the keys before closing a car door and never leave a child or pet unattended inside a parked car, even for a short time.

Anyone who sees a child or pet locked inside a vehicle should call 911 immediately.