"The Hunting Wives" author May Cobb discusses her new book "All the Little Secrets"

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Author May Cobb has had an amazing five years. Her novel "The Hunting Wives" was a bestseller and adapted into a record-breaking streaming series. Her next bestseller "All the Little Houses" has also been picked up for a series. Now she has a new thriller with "All The Little Secrets."

Mary Calvi talked to Cobb about her novels and her success on the Club Calvi podcast.

Mary asked Cobb if she had as much fun writing "All the Little Secrets" as Mary did reading it.

"If I'm not having fun writing it, I know that there's something wrong and I need to go do another novel or a different story," Cobb replied. "So that's really my litmus test for if I want to keep going with something. I have to be having fun and turning the pages as well."

"All the Little Secrets" is a stand-alone sequel to "All the Little Houses."

"When I was about halfway through writing "All the Little Houses," I realized I have so much more than just one book," Cobb told Mary. "The cliffhanger came to me then too. I don't want to spoil the first book for those who haven't read it, but the second book will cover does this person go to jail for the crime or not?"

Mary asked Cobb about the time in her life when Hollywood producers expressed interest in adapting "The Hunting Wives." Cobb said it happened in 2020, and snowballed from there. The recognition came at a time when her family was experiencing tough times.

"My family and I were struggling mightily," Cobb recalled. "My son has special needs. We were really financially in dire straits, to be honest. And it's been, and continues to be, such a gift for me and my husband and son."

You can read an excerpt from "All the Little Secrets," and get the book, below.

Club Calvi books may contain adult themes.

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"All the Little Secrets" by May Cobb

Sourcebooks Landmark

From the publisher: From the USA Today bestselling author of The Hunting Wives (now a hit Netflix series) comes a deliciously wicked stand-alone sequel to All the Little Houses, as the fallout from an utterly unexpected death reverberates over every margarita and through every pine-lined street down in Texas.

Longview is a place quite familiar with social scandal and unsolved crimes, but now that the queen has fallen from her throne, there's more at stake than just pinning a murder on someone. For those who would relish their own empire, like a certain trad wife or a deviously ambitious daughter, the town crown is there for the taking—if you're not taken to jail first.

No one is innocent here, not in the land of big hair and bigger mischief. You can't get what you want without a little collateral damage—and everything's bigger in Texas.

May Cobb lives in Austin, Texas.

"All the Little Secrets" by May Cobb (ThriftBooks) $23

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Excerpt: "All the Little Secrets" by May Cobb

Chapter 14: Nellie

I'm wrenched from sleep once again by the sound of knocking at the front door.

It gets louder, becomes banging; Dad must still be passed out. Pissed, I fling back my comforter, wrap my bathrobe around me. Step out onto the landing and peer out the window.

The morning sun is already blinding, and it bounces off Detective Walker's car, which is parked behind Dad's.

I look at my bedside clock: 6:30 a.m.

F***. Don't these people ever sleep? Why the hell is he back already? I just freaking left the police station.

I plod downstairs, open the door.

Walker and his deputy are on the steps, radios crackling at their hips.

"Morning, Nellie," Walker says to me as if we're old friends. I decide to cut through the bull****. If he has more questions for me, he can quit his good-guy act and just spit them out already. "Can I help you? I was trying to get some sleep."

"Sorry 'bout that. And yes, you can go on back to bed. But could you get your father up first? It's him we need to talk to."

Surprised and relieved, I nod, turn to go get Dad. "Y'all can come inside, sit in the parlor," I say over my shoulder, like I'm the lady of the house, which, I guess, I technically am now.

I shouldn't be surprised they want to talk to Dad. Again, I've seen enough cop shows to know they have to interview everyone.

I stand over Dad, who's zonked out, snoring. He looks adorable, actually, almost like a little boy, so looking down at him, I feel a pinch of sorrow. His whole life is completely turned upside down now. And it's weird being in their room, my eyes still casting around for Mom, knowing I'll never see her again.

Dammit, I'm getting all choked up when what I really need to do is stay focused.

I think of Dad and that woman again, then grab him by the shoulders and shake him.

"Jesus, Nellie, what the hell?"

"Cops are here. Downstairs in the parlor. Said they need to talk to you." I shrug but fix him with a stare that says You better watch it. "I'm going back to bed."

"I do now, but only because Nellie told me last night when I picked her up from the station."

"Got it. And this"— there's a slight pause— "is one of your checks, is it not?"

"Yes. Charleigh had free run of the checkbook, used it liberally. I keep a separate checkbook for my business, the oil leases, but yes, this was from our joint account."

"Any reason she signed your name? I mean, I'm assuming she signed it, if what you're telling us is the truth, that you had no prior knowledge of the bribe."

"Of course she signed it. I've never seen this check before in my life."

"We're sending it off to Dallas to a handwriting expert, just as a matter of course."

I can practically feel Dad squirming on the other side of the wall. "Fine, do it. I have nothing to hide, and I definitely didn't sign that check."

My a** you have nothing to hide.

"Mr. Andersen, I have to ask, where were you last night? And when did you last see your wife?"

"She took off from here around five. Was headed out to meet Jackson, that's her best friend, at— " Dad's voice cracks here. "The Boat House."

"So the last time you saw Charleigh was at five yesterday evening?"

"Yes."

"And you…"

"I was home all night. Alone."

"Can anybody verify that? Did you speak to anyone at all? On the phone? Anybody drop by?"

"Uh, no. I just had a night in. Watched some television. The Love Boat, Fantasy Island. Then Johnny Carson. Charleigh wanted to meet Jackson alone. They often went out without me."

"And what time did Nellie leave? Then get home?"

"I have no idea what time she left. She's about to turn eighteen. She's free to come and go. And I guess I was asleep when she got home? I never heard her. Charleigh was the real ballbuster about curfew, so I— "

"That brings me to my next question. How were things between your wife and Nellie?"

Now I'm the one who's squirming.

"What do you mean?" Dad presses, his voice sharpening with impatience.

"Well, Nellie told us they had a fight. About the bribe."

"And so?"

"I'm just trying to understand the nature of their relationship. They get along?"

"My wife"— Dad's voice breaks again— "was the best mother. She and Nellie were incredibly close. Closer than most."

Good, Dad, very good.

Of course he knows he has to toe the line here; it would be terrible if I had to blab his dirty little secret to Walker. And he knows me well enough to know I'm eavesdropping.

"It's just, well, to be frank with you, we're still trying to piece together some details. And right now, not everything's fittin'. So let's cut to the chase here. I'd advise you get Nellie a lawyer— "

"For what?" I can hear Dad stand up as he raises his voice. "Nellie would have never done anything to her mother!"

"Okay, okay, calm down. And please, take a seat. Let's not pretend, though, that Nellie's not troubled. Remember that fire that burned that poor little girl's playhouse down? I think we all knew it was Nellie who did it, even if we couldn't prove— "

"You couldn't prove it because she didn't. And just because my daughter doesn't fit in with all the other cookie-cutter rich b******, she's a murderer?"

I'm beaming with pride, grinning ear to ear so hard I want to shout out, Go, Dad, go!

"Got any other questions? If not, I have a funeral to plan."

There's a silent pause before Walker answers: "No, sir. And sorry again for your loss. I don't mean any offense. I'll leave ya to it for now."

On the one hand, I'm giddy that Daddy stuck up for me so well, so happy that I'm almost not mad at him anymore. On the other, f*** me.

Excerpt from ALL THE LITTLE SECRETS by May Cobb. Copyright © 2026 by May Cobb. By Permission of Sourcebooks Landmark, an imprint of Sourcebooks.

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