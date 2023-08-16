Attorney for Gov. Kathy Hochul sends scathing letter to judge about NYC's handling of asylum seeker crisis

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams' handling of the asylum seeker crisis has been called into question in the harshest terms by a lawyer representing Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The attorney sent a scathing letter to a judge overseeing the city's compliance with right to shelter laws.

So much for kumbaya.

The pressures of dealing with the burgeoning asylum seeker crisis -- and who's responsible for what -- have Adams and Hochul bickering like, well, former Governor Andrew Cuomo and former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

It's not pretty. The finger-pointing has started.

With Adams struggling to find ways to cope with more than 100,000 asylum seekers and demanding more help from the state, Hochul has responded by insisting she's doing everything she can, and it's the mayor's management of the crisis that should be called into question.

A letter sent to the judge in a right to shelter case accuses the mayor of:

Being slow to act

Ignoring suggestions early on to set up large shelters in tents

Being slow to submit receipts for state reimbursements

Ignoring state offers for shelter sites that could house up to 3,000 migrants

Failing to use a $25 million state resettlement program for 1,250 households

Failing to use $10 million in state funds for programs to help migrants get asylum and work authorization

Allowing hundreds of migrants to sleep on the street outside The Roosevelt Hotel, when beds were available elsewhere

"The city has not made timely requests for regulatory changes, has not always promptly shared necessary information with the state, has not implemented programs in a timely manner, and has not consulted the state before taking certain actions," Hochul attorney Faith Gay wrote.

City officials say the state's response is disingenuous. For example, they say they do submit timely receipts, but the state only reimbursed 29% of the city's expenses. Officials also insist the state has not adequately stepped up to the plate, adding the city needs more help, including with resettlement of the migrants around the state.

"New York City represents five-hundredths of one percent of the state's land area, yet, since last spring, we've managed to provide shelter and services to more than 100,000 asylum seekers -- more people than live in the entirety of Albany -- and open up over 200 emergency sites to provide shelter," said Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy. "This is a state and national crisis, and we need more of this kind of partnership from our state and national partners."

The city also insists that many of the sites offered by the state were unusable or inappropriate.

Until now, the mayor and the governor have tried to project the appearance of partnership and cooperation.

That era appears to be over.