Search continues for boater missing in Atlantic Highlands, N.J. in "out of the ordinary" circumstances

The search for a missing boater that began Monday morning continued Tuesday in New Jersey.

The missing person is a 64-year-old man from Southampton, Pennsylvania, who is set to be married in two months. His fiancée told CBS News New York he's a clammer.

She said he's "a funny guy, a funny, great guy, hard, hard working."

The bright blue skies Tuesday didn't match the somber mood of family members aboard the boat of their missing loved one.

The New Jersey State Police responded to a report of an unmanned vessel at the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Marina just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Leny Zeec said he saw the response.

"What was going on is out of the ordinary," Zeec said. "I walked down the dock to see a buddy, and we see this boat over there."

Zeec said the clamming boat floated right side up in the entrance into the marina, which is known as the cut. New Jersey State Police said the boat was near submerged pilings.

"An unusual spot for that kind of boat to be there," Zeec said. "Nobody in it. Didn't see anyone before that."

"It's been blowing like hell for two days. Now it's slowed down, but yesterday and the day before, there's no way I would even have gone out," Todd Drum said.

The missing clammer did, and now police are continuing their search for him by air and sea, with calmer waters on their side.