On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to protect against new COVID variant as kids head back to school

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

How to protect against COVID this back to school
How to protect against COVID this back to school 03:42

NEW YORK -- Just as students are heading back to the classroom, a new COVID variant is hitting the Tri-State Area. 

Now, many parents are concerned this could impact the entire family. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with some precautions we should all be taking.

She breaks down when you should update your vaccines, and what else you can do before the new booster.

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
August 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

