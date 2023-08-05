Watch CBS News
Firefighter, civilian seriously injured in Queens housing complex fire

NEW YORK -- The FDNY says a firefighter and a civilian were seriously injured in a fire in Queens on Saturday.

The flames broke out at a housing complex at 76th and Hazen streets in Astoria just after 3 p.m.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

