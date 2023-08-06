Watch CBS News

2 injured in Queens apartment building fire

Two people, including a firefighter, were hurt in a fire at an Astoria apartment building Saturday, and as CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram reports, some families who live there lost everything. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3OmO89u
