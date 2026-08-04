14 hurt after fire breaks out at Astor Place subway station, FDNY says

Fourteen people were hurt after a fire broke out on a subway vacuum car Tuesday morning at the Astor Place station.

Firefighters received a call just after 2:15 a.m. about the blaze that sent black smoke billowing from the station. Cellphone video obtained by CBS News New York showed both subway riders and MTA workers fleeing the station.

Officials said the fire broke out as a passenger 4 train was entering the station, causing a chaotic scene for those arriving.

"It was smoke coming from down the platform, filling up the whole station, and it got unbearable. And we all started to cough. A lot of people ran outside," one rider said.

Smoke was seen coming from the Astor Place subway station after a fire broke out. CBS News New York

The fire reached two alarms, and more than 140 firefighters and EMS personnel responded.

Six firefighters and seven MTA workers were transported to the hospital, while another subway worker was evaluated at the scene.

The blaze is causing backups, with all 4 and 6 train service between Grand Central-42nd Street and Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall suspended. An MTA official said they are hoping to restore service before the morning rush.

"Right now we're working with New York City Emergency Management, MTA Police and MTA subject matter experts to be able to figure out next steps to remove this train, to bring it to a safe location, and to open up the track," said FDNY Assistant Chief Thomas Currao.