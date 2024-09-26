N.J. wedding venues are helping couples that shuttered Art Factory left in a lurch

PATERSON, N.J. -- Couples desperate to find a new place to get married after a wedding venue in New Jersey abruptly closed are getting some help.

As CBS News New York found out Thursday, owners of other venues are now stepping up.

Veronica Pagan said she spent the last few days desperately searching for the perfect place to say "I do" to her fiancé, Danny. Their wedding day is less than 10 days out.

"I guess disbelief. I've never heard of this happening to anyone," Pagan said.

The Art Factory, a popular wedding venue in Paterson, New Jersey, abruptly closed in mid-September, leaving many couples scrambling. CBS News New York

Pagan is one of more than 100 brides who were booked at the Art Factory in Paterson before the venue's owners filed for bankruptcy and closed earlier this week.

CBS News New York reached out to the owner of the Art Factory, but they had no comment.

Servant's Heart Ministry to the rescue

Aside from the money they may never get back, wedding venues can book out months, even years, in advance.

Christina Mendez works at Servant's Heart Ministry, which runs the Great Falls Center, a community center and event space just down the street from the Art Factory.

Staff members on Thursday were setting up for a wedding this weekend. They said the phone has been ringing off the hook and have booked several of the Art Factory couples.

"But really a blessing to be able to step in for these couples that kind of have this big day planned out and then it's kind of ripped out from under them," Mendez said.

The Brownstone, other venues step up big

One major problem is a lot of couples have already paid in full for catering, and some wedding venues don't allow outside catering.

The Brownstone in Paterson is one of them, but owner Albert Manzo is making an exception.

"We have to have some compassion for these people, and it's tragic, you know? They feel like their world has been turned upside down, and if we can help a little bit, we're happy to do it," Manzo said.

Pagan and her fiancé lucked out. They were able to book last minute at a venue in Montclair.

"My main thing has just been trying to be grateful and do what's in our control," Pagan said.

Pagan said she knows she's fortunate because lots of other couples booked at the Art Factory are still searching and hoping.