1 Chappaqua juvenile killed, 3 others injured in Armonk, N.Y., crash

One juvenile was killed and three others were injured in a car crash in Armonk, New York, on Saturday afternoon, police say.

North Castle Police say they received a call reporting a car accident on Byram Lake Road just after 1 p.m.

Police officers and fire department personnel responded to the scene, canvassed the area and found a vehicle that had crashed in a wooded area between Byram Lake Road and Interstate 684, police say.

Four juveniles were found suffering from critical injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

One juvenile died at the hospital, police say.

According to police, all four of the juveniles are Chappaqua residents. Their names and ages are not being released at this time.

North Castle Police and the Westchester County Police Department Accident Investigation Team are looking into the cause of the crash.

Police said Byram Lake Road was closed between Oregon and Baldwin roads as investigators were on the scene. Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes.