Caught on video: Man robbed at gunpoint inside Upper Manhattan restaurant

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspects behind an armed robbery caught on video inside a restaurant in Upper Manhattan.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday at John's Fried Chicken at West 207th Street in Inwood.

Surveillance video shows the suspects pull up on a blue motorcycle.

Police said one suspect pulled out a gun and demanded a man hand over his necklace.

The suspects then took off head west toward Sherman Avenue. 

No shots were fired and no one was injured. 

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 10, 2022 / 10:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

