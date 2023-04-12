Ariana DeBose to reprise her role as host for 2023 Tony Awards on CBS2

NEW YORK -- Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose will reprise her role as host for the 76th annual Tony Awards.

"I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back!" DeBose said in a statement Wednesday. "So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!"

The versatile actress made her Broadway debut in "Bring It On: The Musical," was an original ensemble member in "Hamilton," and was Tony nominated for "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical." She also took home a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for "West Side Story."

This year's award show will be held at the United Palace theatre in Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11.

Watch live at 8 p.m. E.T. on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.