Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin's bribery trial set for January 2023
NEW YORK -- A trial date has been set for former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin.
Benjamin resigned last month after being indicted on federal bribery and conspiracy charges.
His trial is now set for January of next year.
A five-count indictment alleges Benjamin directed a state grant to a non-profit run by a Harlem real estate developer in exchange for campaign contributions.
Benjamin has pleaded not guilty.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.