Antisemitism continues to climb in New York City and beyond, Anti-Defamation League says

Hate crimes and antisemitism continue to rise, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

On Monday, leaders and activists gathered at the Javits Center for one of the world's largest conferences dedicated to combating hate.

Antisemitism continues to climb in NYC, ADL says

For nearly a decade, the ADL has hosted a conference to bring people together to fight antisemitism. This year's event took place amid a fragile ceasefire, as the fate of dozens of Israeli hostages and the future of Palestinians hangs in the balance.

"We remember the hostages who must be returned," one person said.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, the ADL says antisemitism has continued to climb, including in New York City. This month alone, 28 hate crimes were reported -- double the number from this time last year.

"Jewish New Yorkers face higher levels of vandalism, harassment, and violence that exceed any other city in America," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.

Is the situation better on colleges campuses?

The conference also addressed antisemitism on college campuses, with differing opinions on progress.

"Today, we released our campus antisemitism report card. Quite a number of universities have done better than they did in the past year," said Scott Richmond, ADL New York and New Jersey regional director.

However, during breakout sessions students said not much has changed.

"Are things better this year? The answer is no," Columbia University student Noah Lederman said.

"Students are still dealing with being called awful slurs on their way to class," another student said.

"The fire has cooled a little, but it's not out. There are still flare-ups everywhere -- antisemitic language being hurled," another added.

ADL often stuck in the middle of ideological battle

While many support the ADL's mission, some groups, including IfNotNow, a Jewish organization that opposes Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories, criticize the organization's stance.

"They have allowed Israeli advocacy to completely surpass any semblance of protecting civil rights for Jews or any other Americans," group member Eva Borgwardt said.

Greenblatt responded, saying, "We have people on the far right saying ADL is too liberal. We have people on the far left saying it's too conservative. If both sides are protesting, we must be doing something right."

The ADL says it hopes the discussions at the Javits Center will help shape future policies to fight hate on multiple fronts.