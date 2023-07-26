Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Island Rep. Anthony D'Esposito introduces bipartisan resolution opposing congestion pricing plans

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

LI congressman introduces resolution to try to halt congestion pricing
LI congressman introduces resolution to try to halt congestion pricing 00:29

NEW YORK -- There's another attempt to put the brakes on New York City's congestion pricing plan.

Long Island Congressman Anthony D'Esposito introduced a bipartisan resolution opposing plans to toll drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street.

The resolution calls for New York to study the economic impact on small businesses.

Last week, New Jersey filed a federal lawsuit, citing environmental concerns. Staten Island is also considering a lawsuit.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 7:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.