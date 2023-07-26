Long Island Rep. Anthony D'Esposito introduces bipartisan resolution opposing congestion pricing plans
NEW YORK -- There's another attempt to put the brakes on New York City's congestion pricing plan.
Long Island Congressman Anthony D'Esposito introduced a bipartisan resolution opposing plans to toll drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street.
The resolution calls for New York to study the economic impact on small businesses.
Last week, New Jersey filed a federal lawsuit, citing environmental concerns. Staten Island is also considering a lawsuit.
