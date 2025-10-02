Over 200 animals, 95-year-old woman found in hoarding house on Long Island, DA says

A New York woman is facing multiple abuse and neglect charges after over 200 caged animals and a 95-year-old woman were found stuck in a hoarding situation at a home on Long Island, authorities said.

Suffolk County law enforcement officials said 57-year-old Samantha Boyd kept the elderly woman and dozens of wild and domestic animals in squalor at her home in Northport.

Authorities said they made the discovery Wednesday after receiving a complaint about possible animal hoarding at Boyd's home on Fort Salonga Road.

The responding officers said they found 206 animals at the property, including roosters, squirrels, ducks, pigeons, quail, rabbits, crows, starlings, geese, chipmunks, doves, chickens, hamsters, ferrets, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, voles, flying squirrels, parakeets, parrots, cockatoos, chinchillas, cats, tortoises, dogs, turkeys, and other species.

Over 200 animals and a 95-year-old woman were found in hoarding house in Northport, New York, on Oct. 1, 2025, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. Another woman and her partner face multiple charges. Suffolk County District Attorney's Office

The animals "were alleged to be living in cages with piles of waste and filth, with unsanitary food and water sources, in severe states of overcrowding. The interior of the house was alleged to be infested with insects, spiders, and other pests. In addition to animal overcrowding, the house was alleged to be extremely cluttered wall-to-wall with debris, garbage, and household waste, making certain areas impassable," a press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

A 95-year-old woman was found on the second floor of the home and was reportedly "confined by all the debris." The DA's office did not provide an update on her condition.

Boyd is certified as a wildlife rehabilitator by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, investigators said. She is charged with animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person.

Her partner, 61-year-old Neal Weschler, is also facing animal cruelty charges, officials said.

The District Attorney's Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team worked with numerous nonprofits to rescue the animals and give them medical evaluations.

Many of the animals will be available for adoption, according to the DA's office.