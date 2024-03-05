Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo subpoenaed to testify before Congress about his handling of nursing homes during COVID

NEW YORK - Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being subpoenaed to testify before a House committee investigating his handling of nursing homes during the COVID pandemic.

Cuomo's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic has long been a bone of contention. Families of those who lost loved ones who were patients have charged that he acted inappropriately, and want him to answer for it.

Cuomo will now have to testify under subpoena before a subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee. But Team Cuomo is crying foul, pointing out that the subpoena was unnecessary because the governor offered to testify, and even offered to provide written answers prior to his appearance.

My statement on re: the 🤡s in Congress & the election year stunt they put in subpoena form today. pic.twitter.com/1KjAYdztpg — Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) March 5, 2024

"This is an obvious press charade: they issue a subpoena as a press release," Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said, adding that the issue had been reviewed three times by the Justice Department and the Manhattan DA.

"Do your job," Azzopardi fumed. "Ukrainian soldiers are throwing stones at Russian tanks because we haven't sent ammunition and we still don't have a budget. Instead, they continue to play politics with COVID and weaponize people's pain and loss of loved ones. Congress is officially a circus and they are nothing but clowns."

The chair of the subcommittee said Cuomo owes answers to the 15,000 families who lost loved ones in New York nursing homes during the pandemic.