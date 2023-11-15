Amtrak service could be partially restored as early as Thursday morning, as garage repairs continue

Amtrak hopes to restore service Thursday between NYC and Croton-Harmon

NEW YORK -- Amtrak service remains suspended Wednesday between New York City and Croton-Harmon, but CBS New York has learned it could resume as early as Thursday.

Meanwhile, customers are being directed to Grand Central, where Metro-North is cross-honoring tickets.

Video from the Department of Buildings shows the progress being made on the Icon parking garage at 524 W. 51st Street, which has been closed since Friday after the property's engineer found two holes and called 911.

The garage sits above an Amtrak tunnel, and the tracks can even be seen through one of the holes.

DOB officials say trains can likely start running on at least one of the two Amtrak lines by early Thursday morning, and the second by Friday night.

While the work is being done, more than 100 cars are stuck in the garage. Drivers likely can't get them out until next week.

Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in Tuesday night, saying she knows repairing aging infrastructure is difficult, but she's outraged over how long this is taking.

"The lengthy service disruption New Yorkers are experiencing on Amtrak, especially as we near Thanksgiving travel, is unacceptable," she posted on social media.