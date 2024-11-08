Antisemitic violence after Amsterdam soccer match prompts New York leaders to react

NEW YORK - New York's political leaders are roundly condemning antisemitic violence after a soccer match in Amsterdam Thursday night.

Antisemitic rioters "actively sought out" supporters of Israel's soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was playing a match against Amsterdam team Ajax, "to attack and assault them," according to authorities.

Five people were hospitalized and 62 were detained.

There were incidents prior to the game as well. Macabbi fans marched through central Amsterdam in support of Israel. Flares were lit, and some Palestinian flags were torn down.

Israel's government said it was coordinating airplanes to bring Israeli citizens home from the Netherlands.

Israeli football supporters and Dutch youth clash near Amsterdam Central station, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 8, 2024, in this still image obtained from a social media video. X/ iAnnet via REUTERS.

"This is a very dark moment for the city, for which I am deeply ashamed," Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said at a news conference on Friday. "Antisemitic criminals attacked and assaulted visitors to our city, in hit-and-run actions."

"The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, adding that Israel's government "views the premeditated antisemitic attack against Israeli citizens with utmost gravity."

"Completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks on Israelis. I am in close contact with everyone involved," Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said.

On social media, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the attacks a "pogrom."

New York leaders react

"This antisemitic attack on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam is pure evil and the images of the attack are eerily reminiscent of Kristallnacht. The failure to protect the fans must be investigated swiftly and comprehensively. The resurgence of antisemitism around the world is completely unacceptable and must be forcefully condemned," Sen. Chuck Schumer wrote on social media.

"The attacks against Jews happening in Amsterdam are deeply disturbing and horrifying. We must do everything in our power to protect Jews in America and across the world," New York Attorney General Letitia James posted on social media. "This antisemitism and violence must end now."