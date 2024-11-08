Israeli soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam, with five reportedly hospitalized and dozens of suspects arrested

Amsterdam — Antisemitic rioters "actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them" after a soccer match in Amsterdam, authorities in the Netherlands said Friday, with police reporting five people hospitalized and 62 detained after a night of violence between. The police did not mention the nationality of any of those injured or arrested after the scenes of chaos in the Dutch capital.

Israel's government said it was helping coordinate flights home for Israeli fans caught up in the violence.

Israel was "doing everything to ensure the safety and security of our citizens who were brutally attacked in the horrific anti-Semitic incident in Amsterdam," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement. "It was decided that it was not necessary to send a professional rescue mission to the Netherlands. Instead, the effort will be focused on providing civil aviation solutions for the recovery of our citizens."

Israel's airports authority said the first of two planes being sent to bring citizens of the country home had departed from Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv and was expected to arrive in Amsterdam within a few hours.

Israeli football supporters and Dutch youth clash near Amsterdam Central station, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 8, 2024, in this still image obtained from a social media video. X/ iAnnet via REUTERS.

Dutch leaders also condemned the violence against the Israeli fans as antisemitic.

The attacks on fans of soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv came after a Europa League soccer match between their team and the local Amsterdam team Ajax, but there had been clashes between the Israeli fans and locals before the game, too.

The violence erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the soccer stadium imposed by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, who'd feared clashes would break out between protesters and supporters of the Israeli club.

The violent clashes reportedly occurred around midnight local time, with numerous fights and acts of vandalism in central Amsterdam. Before the game, many Maccabi fans were among hundreds of people marching through Amsterdam in a pro-Israel demonstration, during which flares were lit and Palestinian flags hung on some streets were reportedly torn down. There were clashes with pro-Palestinian residents before the game.

Fans of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv stage a pro-Israel demonstration at Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Netherlands, lighting flares and chanting slogans ahead of the UEFA Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and local team Ajax, Nov. 7, 2024. Mouneb Taim/Anadolu/Getty

In an earlier statement, Netanyahu's office had said that the prime minister ordered two "rescue planes" to be sent to Amseterdam to evacuate Israeli citizens, but that decision was later reversed. Netanyahu's office also barred any members of the country's military from flying to the Netherlands for an indefinite period.

"The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked," Netanyahu's office said, adding that Israel's government "views the premeditated antisemitic attack against Israeli citizens with utmost gravity."

Netanyahu's office demanded the Dutch government take "vigorous and swift action" against those involved.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on social media that he followed reports of the violence "with horror."

"Completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks on Israelis. I am in close contact with everyone involved," he added, saying he'd spoken with Netanyahu and "emphasized that the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted. It is now quiet in the capital."

In a post on the social media platform X, Israeli President Isaac Herzog Israel denounced the attacks as a "pogrom," referring to the historic racist attacks on Jews in Russia and eastern Europe, and said they were reminiscent of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel that sparked Israel's ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington said on X that "hundreds" of Maccabi fans were "ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game," according to AFP. The embassy blamed the violence on a "mob who targeted innocent Israelis."

Geert Wilders, the far-right nationalist lawmaker whose Party for Freedom won elections in the Netherlands last year and who's a staunch ally of Israel, reacted to a video apparently showing a Maccabi fan being surrounded by several men.

"Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable," Wilders said.