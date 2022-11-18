Watch CBS News
Police searching for Amazon driver accused of stealing packages in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a package thief in Brooklyn

According to investigators, a woman driving an Amazon delivery truck stopped in front of a home on 58th and 13th Avenue in Borough Park. Instead of delivering packages, she took boxes that had already been delivered. 

It happened on Oct. 29 at around 3 p.m.

Investigators said the woman also opened a package she was delivering.

Amazon said it identified the driver and is now working with police. The company apologized to the customer and replaced the stolen items. 

