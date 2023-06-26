Amandeep Singh was high on cocaine and driving 95 mph in crash that killed 2 teens in Jericho, new indictment alleges

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Amandeep Singh, the man accused of drunk driving and killing two 14-year-old boys in Jericho, appeared in a packed courtroom once again Monday.

The Roslyn community where Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein, the boys who died, are from showed up in force as new charges against Singh were unveiled.

Singh, a 34-year-old father of two, pleaded not guilty to a 15-count indictment including aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene, and driving while drunk and impaired.

Singh is accused of driving the wrong way and slamming into a car carrying four teens, killing Falkowitz and Hassenbein, on May 3. The boys were returning from a tennis match.

The latest indictment revealed Singh was allegedly driving 95 mph and his blood-alcohol level taken four hours after the crash was almost twice the legal limit. Singh was allegedly high on cocaine at the time of the crash.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Singh attended a party and other drinking establishments before he barreled into the victims' car.

"95 miles an hour, going in the wrong direction in a supercharged pickup truck. The posted speed limit in that location is 40 miles per hour," said Donnelly.

The injured teens' families attended court, but did not comment.

"This is a very tragic event. My client and his family have not spoken out. They do want the families to know just how heartbroken they are," said James Kousouros, Singh's lawyer.

Singh is being held with no bail after an appeals court sided with prosecutors, who argued no amount of bail would secure Singh's return to court because he was also charged with drunk driving as a minor and allegedly fled the scene.